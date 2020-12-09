Betty Jeanne Blakley: 1925-2020

Betty Jeanne Blakley passed away peacefully Dec. 1, 2020. She was born in Aberdeen, Wash., Dec. 13, 1925.
Betty moved to Packwood, Wash., with her parents, Doug and Bernice Scott, where she helped them manage the Packwood Hotel. In later years, she worked at the Packwood Post Office and the Tatoosh Motel. She attended the Chehalis Grade School and the Randle High School.
Betty married Cecil Blakley in July of 1945, in Packwood, Wash., where she spent the next 70 years until moving to live with her daughter, Rhonda (Blakley) Flanigan in Rochester, Wash.
Betty was a loving homemaker and mother. She liked doing crochet, quilting, oil painting, China painting, metal etching and square dancing when she wasn’t busy housekeeping, gathering wild berries, canning fruits, vegetables, and jams, and cooking WONDERFUL food! Most of all, she loved raising her children and hosting large family gatherings. She was the most patient person in the family.
Her husband of 62 years, Cecil Blakley; and son, Bobbie Wayne Blakley; preceded her in death.
She is survived by her three remaining children, Donna (Blakley) Molesh, Rhonda (Blakley) Flaniagn, and Douglas Blakley; along with 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A service celebrating her life will be held at a later date in Packwood, Wash.
