Bernard Edwin Ochs, 87, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, after celebrating one of his best Thanksgivings with his loving family. He was born Nov. 4, 1933, in Pierre, S.D., to Frank and Helen Ochs.
Bernie, as everyone knew him, served two years in the United States Army, based at Fort Lewis. He came to Centralia for a dance and that was where he met his wife of 64 years, Joanna. After getting out of the Army, they settled in Centralia and raised three children. He worked for Pacific Sand and
Gravel before becoming a licensed plumber, working with his father-in-law at the family owned Glenn Waggoner Plumbing, prior to starting his own business.
Bernie dedicated his life to his family, but he loved teaching kids to reach their potential as ball players and coached Little League baseball, along with umpiring for over 25 years. He was known and loved by everyone that was a part of Lewis County’s baseball.
He was such a giving person, always putting others first and would do anything for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Ochs; two sisters; four brothers; granddaughter, Jennifer Godsey Flood; and son-in-law, Robert Godsey.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joanna; daughters, Debbie Godsey (Chehalis), Ruth (Timothy) Putman of Bakersfield, Calif.; and son, Donald (Jennifer) Ochs of Washougal, Wash.; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A thank you to the Veterans Administration for the exceptional health care and the equipment they supplied to make his life easier as he needed it, and a special thank you to Assured Home Health for the care they supplied in the home with medical and therapy needs.
A celebration of life will be held next spring/summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Assured Home Health.
