Barbara Jeanne Stewart: 1938-2020

Barbara Jeanne Stewart, 81, of Chehalis, passed away peacefully June 10, 2020, at Centralia Providence Hospital surrounded by her loving children. She was born in Chehalis, Dec, 26, 1938, and raised on Iron Street in Centralia, attending the Edison Grade School and graduating in the class of 1957 from Centralia High School. She went on to complete her education at Western Washington University. After graduating in 1961, she married Luther Daniel Mohney III (later divorced) and they had two sons. Barbara was a dedicated elementary school teacher, spending most of her long career in the first-grade classrooms in Onalaska.
Her father, Robert A. Stewart; and her mother and stepfather, Elsie and Robert York, preceded Barbara in death.
She is survived by her brother, John (Rebecca) Stewart of Dubuque, Iowa; sons, Danny (Kim) Mohney of Centralia and Stephen (Tammy) Mohney of Chehalis; grandchildren, Jada (Alex), Stephen (Lindsey), Odessa (Jensen), Aaron and Matthew; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Barbara was always an adventurous traveler. She especially loved lighthouses and the salt water and would visit the Pacific Ocean at Long Beach and Sinclair Island in the San Juan Islands. Barbara had a wonderful trip to North Carolina and visited as many east coast lighthouses as she could. Some of her favorite adventures were a memorable trip to England, Mariners spring training forays with her dear friend, Phyllis Carter, a fun Disneyland-San Diego vacation with her son and grandsons and a road trip to Yellowstone with her other son and granddaughters.
In her retirement, Barbara was able to slow down and find new hobbies. She found she enjoyed photography and made notecards featuring her favorite pictures. Barbara took up quilting and spent many hours learning new skills from lifelong friend, Jean Barner. She discovered Facebook and loved keeping in touch with everyone.
As Barbara was a big believer in education, she was active on the committee of her Class of 57 CHS Scholarship Fund and the Onalaska Scholarship Fund and in the Lewis County School Retirees Association.
While Barbara had many interests and hobbies, the biggest joy in life was her family. She grew up in a place and time when family was the social circle, so she spent countless hours with her grandparents, aunts and uncles and cousins as they came along. Her extended (maternal) family had reunions every August for about 75 years and she never missed one. Barbara was the coordinator of her Stewart family reunion and worked tirelessly to recruit the younger generations to join in. She remembered each loved one’s birthday with a personal note, sending out dozens and dozens of cards year after year. Her grandchildren were her “greatest treasures” and they will attest she is World’s Greatest “Grama”. Her family will miss her more than words can convey.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no funeral. The family is planning an outdoor memorial gathering later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing in Barbara’s name to the CHS Class of 57 Scholarship Fund. For more information or to share stories of Barbara, please visit cattermolefh.com.
