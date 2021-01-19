Alice Ann Elder, 86, passed away peacefully Jan. 9, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born June 12, 1934, to Joseph and Anna Inderbitzen in Chehalis, Wash.
Both of her parents had immigrated to the United States from Switzerland. She was raised on the family farm south of Chehalis with her three sisters, Margaret, Lori, and Mary. Alice attended St. Joseph Catholic School and then graduated from W.F. West High School in 1952.
Alice married Darrel (Dick) Elder, her high school sweetheart, March 21, 1953. They lived happily together their entire lives, until Dick’s death in 2003. They raised six children, Debbie, Gary, Patsy, Greg, Pam, and Terry. They were truly blessed!
Alice was a member of St. Joseph Church, Altar Society, and St. Madelines Circle. Alice and Dick enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, to Hawaii, several trips to Europe, and a very special cruise with their family for their 50th wedding anniversary. Phillips Lake was a special vacation spot where they enjoyed time with family and their good friends, Lee and Ellen Calkins.
Alice is survived by her sister, Lori Folwell; children, Debbie (Mike) Kelley, Gary (Sherry) Elder, Patsy (Corky) Arthurs, Greg (Barb) Elder, Pam (Tim) Bond, and Terry (Jeff) Graham; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Silver Acres Care Facility and Chehalis West Assisted Living.
A private funeral mass is being held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chehalis, with a graveside service following at Claquato Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic School endowment fund, 123 SW 6th St., Chehalis, WA 98532, or a charity of your choice.
