Alex W. Sutherland, 36, was a native of Chehalis, Wash., and a graduate of Chehalis High School. After graduation from the University of Missouri, Alex moved to Bellingham and Seattle, Wash., Jeffersonville, Ind., and later, Louisville, Ky.
He was a Market Clinical Strategies Analyst for Humana, in Louisville, Ky. Alex was a former Digital/Studio Tech at Amazon, in Jeffersonville, Ind., and previously a former photographer for the NRA, Washington, D.C. His hobbies included restoring his TR6 British Sports Car, photography, traveling, hiking, and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Alex adored his bengal cat, “Nikki” and his beloved ferrets.
In addition to his parents, Dave Sutherland of Olympia, Wash., and Susan E. Poltl; step-mother, Suzanne Banister of Jeffersonville, Ind.; an older brother, Philip Sutherland, SJ.; Alex is survived by his maternal grandmother, Lois Poltl of Santa Maria, Calif.; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins, mostly in Calif.; and his “best friend”, Todd Shaner.
There will be a cremation service pending. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the KY. Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Ln., Louisville, Ky., 40222. Memories of Alex and messages of support for the family can be shared at, www.scottfuneralhome.com.
