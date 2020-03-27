Alan Neeley, 69, passed away at Centralia Providence Hospital, surrounded by family, March 12, 2020. He was born in Olympia, Wash., to Earl and Clara Neeley.
Alan graduated from Rainier High School in 1969.
He is survived by sons, Todd and Keith Neeley (Donna); daughter, Lisa Livingston (Trevor); Significant other, Deanna Davis; along with stepsons, Rod (Gina) and Tod Davis (Shayla); also numerous grandchildren.
Alan enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He never missed a game. Alan’s hobbies included riding horses and having storage sales. He had the most loyal customers, who would come to every one he had. There will be one last sale this summer for Alan.
There is no services scheduled at this time. Memories will be welcomed at the last sale event, when announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.