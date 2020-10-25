Adele Faye (Knapp) Peterson: 1924-2020

Adele Faye (Knapp) Peterson, went to be with the Lord on October 18, 2020. She was born on November 20, 1924 in Tagus, N.D. She married Christ Peterson on December 6, 1942 and lived on the family farm until moving to Centralia in 1952. She was a loving wife and mother to her four children. Christ passed away at the age of 92 in 2009.
Faye’s primary concern was for her family, but she also worked as a bookkeeper at Proffit’s Department Store and later in the physical therapy field which she enjoyed very much and became life-long friends with her co-workers. Faye belonged to a pinochle club for many years and later met weekly with her “Lunch Bunch” friends.
Everyone who entered the Peterson household was welcome and experienced firsthand joy, laughter, and love. Christ and Faye loved having the entire family for every celebration. Christmas Eve and Thanksgiving were epic. Faye never missed a birthday and made each of us our favorite cake or pie. She was an amazing cook and baker—her pie crusts were second to none. Faye loved attending all her family’s activities whenever she could. Every family member adored and loved her immensely. She was a very accomplished seamstress and had a variety of interests including knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, pottery, and stained glass. She also had excellent organizational skills.
In retirement, they enjoyed taking their fifth-wheel to the coast at Grayland. They also went on several cruises and numerous trips to visit family and friends. They thoroughly enjoyed their time together in retirement.
Faye is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Margaret Knapp; two sisters, Lucille and Frances; and son-in-law, Carl Hemenway.
Faye is survived by her four children, Joanne Hemenway of Centralia, Wash., Judy (Larry) Dean of Centralia, Wash., Wes (Kay) Peterson of Aberdeen, Wash., and Janet (Chris) Burt of Chehalis, Wash.; nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
We wish to express our sincere thank you to Mike and Betty Kitchen (Caregivers for Christ and Faye) and their wonderful staff who gave Faye so much loving care. We also want to thank, Laurie McGee, Faye’s nurse during her stay at Centralia Providence Hospital for the love and excellent care she gave her.
