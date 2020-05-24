A 19-year-old Vancouver man and a 20-year-old Oregon man were arrested Friday in the Waikiki section of Honolulu and charged with violating Hawaii's 14-day quarantine mandate for travelers, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Saturday.
Vancouver's Dan Vlasenko and Artyon Zhiryada of Happy Valley, Ore., were arrested following social media posts, according to the newspaper, which cited a news release from the Hawaii Attorney General's Office.
Bail for Vlasenko and Zhiryada was set at $4,000 and $4,500, respectively. The newspaper reported that the men were unable to post bail at the time.
Zhiryada is also facing an animal cruelty charge for allegedly posting a video of himself shooting a feral chicken with a spear gun in a parking lot, according to the newspaper.
The men arrived May 16 in Honolulu and said they were staying at a friend's condominium. They were booked and charged with breaking the quarantine rule and "showed off their escapades by posting their adventures on social media sites as they traveled to various locations around Honolulu," the Star-Advertiser reported, citing the state Attorney General's Office.
