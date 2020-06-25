Washington State Auditor Pat McCarthy said she plans to donate her scheduled July 1 salary increase.
She announced Friday that she'll give the $4,000 to a charity called The Other Bank, which provides personal hygiene and cleaning supplies to South Sound families in need. The supplies from The Other Bank go to more than 13,000 low-income families. About a third of the people the charity helps are children.
"It's more important than ever to help those in need, particularly during this time of economic hardship caused by COVID-19," McCarthy said in a press release. "The Other Bank fills an important role in supporting women and children."
Raises for elected officials in the state were set in 2019 by the Washington Citizens' Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials
The Committee's website shows the Auditor's salary is scheduled to increase to $132,212 from $128,120.
State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler also announced Friday that he would donate his scheduled salary increase. His will go to the Thurston County Food Bank.
The state said last week that revenue could decline by $8.8 billion through mid 2023.
Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that roughly 40,000 state employees must take a weekly furlough day through July 25, and a monthly furlough day after that. He also told state agencies under his authority to cancel a 3 percent pay raise that applies to about 5,600 employees that make more than $53,000 a year.
