Fast-food giant McDonald's says it is hiring 260,000 restaurant workers this summer, including 3,900 in Washington state, the company announced.
And if prospective applicants are worried about taking on a job during the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald's says it has implemented 50 new safety procedures, including temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers where food is ordered, and masks and gloves for employees.
Through its Archways to Opportunity program, employees, after just 90 days and 15 hours a week, can earn a high school diploma and receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, according to a news release. Restaurant employees can also access free education and career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language.
Job seekers can apply online at McDonalds.com/careers, or text 'worksforme' to 36453 to start an application via text. They can also start a job application by saying, "Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald's" to any Alexa device or saying, "Hey Google, help me get a job at McDonald's" to any device with the Google Assistant.
