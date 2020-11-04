A Tacoma man appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday after he was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes, including first-degree arson domestic violence, court records show.
The court found probable cause to charge Thomas E. Hieb, 39, with the following: first-degree arson domestic violence; unlawful imprisonment domestic violence; interfering with the reporting of domestic violence; fourth-degree assault domestic violence intimate partner.
Bail was set at $50,000.
Charging documents give the following account:
Thurston County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to an undisclosed residence in the county on Monday after a woman called to report that Hieb, with whom she had had a previous relationship, was at her house "destroying things."
She told deputies that she could not get the man to leave, and he would not initially let her leave, even pushing her to the ground. He also threw her phone when she attempted to call for help.
Hieb said there would be a "bloodbath" if she called police, court records show.
The man also found a hand-held propane torch, ignited it and began to burn the carpet in the residence. The woman grabbed the torch, threw it on the bed and then fled the residence.
The woman told deputies she feared for her life. Hieb was later found and arrested at the residence.
___
(c)2020 The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.)
Visit The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.) at www.theolympian.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.