This 1996 photo provided by NaturalExposures.com shows an adult wolverine on a frozen river taken in the Bridger Mountains north of Bozeman, Mont. The Obama administration brushed over the threat that climate change poses to the snow-loving wolverine when it denied protections for the elusive predator also known as the "mountain devil," a federal judge ruled Monday, April 4, 2016. (Daniel J. Cox/NaturalExposures.com via AP)