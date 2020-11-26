Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office officials said Sunday that they made "the largest seizure of stolen toilet paper in agency history," after a Walla Walla County resident interrupted a home burglary and called 911, then followed the alleged burglar, Matthew Gale Gillum, of Weston, Oregon, to get his vehicle description.
Gillum allegedly was driving aggressively, which thwarted deputies at first, but several hours later they found him in the disabled vehicle.
Found in the vehicle were more than $1,000 in stolen items, including 108 rolls of toilet paper, that matched those of the victim's home. Drug paraphernalia and burglary tools, as well as evidence of premeditation and other thefts were found, according to WWCSO Chief Deputy Richard Schram. He added victims names and locations would not be released due to the ongoing investigation.
Gillum was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of using drug paraphernalia, second-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree theft, residential burglary, and possession of both burglary tools and third-degree stolen property. His bond was set at $1,500.
