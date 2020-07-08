A 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were hit in a drive-by shooting at a Yakima home early Tuesday, police said. It was the second shooting targeting the home in just three days, and the second time the boy was shot, police said.
The boy was first shot in the leg at his home in the 800 block of West Viola Avenue just before midnight on Saturday, according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department. He was treated at a hospital and released, according to the release.
The second shooting was reported around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the department. The 11-year-old was hit again in the leg, and his 9-year-old sister was hit twice in her legs, according to the release, and both children were treated and released.
Police said investigators recovered more than 60 shell casings from the scene.
The department asks anyone with information about the shootings contact Yakima County Crimestoppers at 800-248-9980.
(1) comment
WOW! How about remove the kids from this house????????? They are clearly in danger!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.