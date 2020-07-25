Bellingham police arrested two convicted sex offenders who were wanted on probation violation warrants from elsewhere in Washington state Tuesday evening in the Puget neighborhood. Leslie Guy Wilson had previously been convicted in a 1991 Olympic Peninsula double homicide, in which he allegedly had sex with the remains of the woman he had killed.
Wilson, 48, and Jerry Collin Solomon Jr., 42, were booked into Whatcom County Jail July 21 before being transferred into federal custody Wednesday.
Bellingham police received a tip that Solomon, who had an outstanding U.S. Marshal's warrant for a probation violation for a sex offense, had returned to Bellingham from Seattle and was in a house in the 1700 block of Valencia Street, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.
Further information showed that Wilson, who had an outstanding U.S. Marshal's warrant for a probation violation for a homicide, was also in the house, Murphy said.
Officers made contact with the residents inside the house, but neither Wilson nor Solomon came out, Murphy said.
Eventually, Wilson emerged in the backyard of the house and was seen attempting to run from the area, Murphy said, but K9 Rudy and his partner took him into custody without incident.
Meanwhile, Solomon came out the front door and was taken into custody without incident.
Snohomish County Superior Court records show that Solomon was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor on Nov. 6, 2006. He was initially imprisoned for 33 months, but has since been re-incarcerated on probation violations six times since his initial release.
Court records state that he has failed to properly register as a level 3 (highest risk) sex offender.
Court records also show Solomon has had multiple misdemeanor convictions in Whatcom, Pierce and Yakima counties for crimes ranging to traffic offenses to shoplifting and theft.
According to 2013 Seattle Post-Intelligencer story, Wilson was caught as a teen for molesting a 10-year-old girl and escaped from a police patrol car following a 1989 burglary.
On Sept. 22, 1991, Wilson broke into the Neah Bay trailer of Richard and Jeri Husband and shot them both, the Seattle PI reported, before he sexually violated Jeri Husband's corpse.
Later that night Wilson, who is from Auburn, approached another woman, demanded drugs, pointed a pistol at her and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn't fire, the Seattle PI reported.
Wilson served 17 years in federal prison for the murders and was released in 2008, according to the Seattle PI, and then violated his probation. A federal judge sentenced him to just nine months in custody.
After that, Wilson raped a 6-year-old King County girl, the Seattle PI reported in 2013, and he was sentenced to 26 1/2 years in prison after being convicted in King County Superior Court of first-degree child rape and attempted first-degree child rape.
In 2017, the Washington State Court of Appeals reversed Wilson's conviction for the child rape and sent the case back to King County Superior Court. Wilson then pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree assault for which he was sentenced to 22 months in prison and a year of probation on May 31, 2019.
On Wednesday, July 22, Wilson appeared on a probation violation in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington in Seattle, according to court records, where Judge Robert S. Lasnik remanded him into custody.
___
(c)2020 The Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.)
Visit The Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.) at www.bellinghamherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.