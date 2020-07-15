The man arrested for allegedly assaulting another man at an Olympia City Hall protest on Sunday appeared in Thurston County Superior Court Monday.
Judge John Skinder found probable cause to charge Shaelyn A. Reed, 20, with assault in the second degree and held him on $50,000 bail.
According to the prosecutor's statement of probable cause, Reed was seen by an officer assaulting a protester with an extendable baton. The officer notified other police in the area of the assault and gave a description of Reed and another assailant.
Police found Reed and a second juvenile assailant who was involved in the assault soon after. Police found a new-looking nylon baton holster thrown in the trash nearby.
The juvenile who was arrested with Reed on Sunday informed officers that Reed also had a set of brass knuckles that he had thrown in the trash as well. Officers were able to find the brass knuckles after searching the area.
Reed told officers he had come downtown to participate in the ongoing protests. Two opposing protest groups were downtown on Sunday, one of which the prosecutor's probable cause statement identifies as American Wolf.
The two groups got into a large fight, court documents say, and Reed was seen producing an extendable baton and hitting a man multiple times in the head and upper body with it.
A police officer reported he saw Reed on camera strike the victim with the baton. The juvenile who was arrested told officers he had seen Reed strike the victim multiple times with the baton, too. Officers reported that Reed admitted that he hit the victim multiple times, but said he was aiming for the man's legs.
Reed has previous criminal history. In 2014, he was charged twice with malicious mischief in the third degree, with assault in the fourth degree, assault in the third degree and harassment/threats of bodily harm.
In 2017 Reed was convicted on one count of second-degree rape of a minor and in 2020 was charged with felony failure to register as a transient level 1 sex offender.
Reed is scheduled to be arraigned on the second-degree assault charge July 28.
