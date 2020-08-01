Bail was set at $50,000 this week for a suspect accused of several crimes against a developmentally delayed man, according to Thurston County Superior Court records.
The suspect, Ralphy Harry, 38, appeared in court on Wednesday. Judge Chris Lanese found probable cause to charge him with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and felony harassment. He also was ordered not to have any contact with the victim.
Arraignment is set for Aug. 11.
Charging documents give the following account:
About 5 p.m. Tuesday, Olympia police were dispatched to an apartment in the 500 block of Lilly Road Northeast after a report of robbery. At the scene, police talked to the victim and his grandfather.
The victim said he was outside the apartment, soaking his finger in Epsom salt and water, when he fell asleep. He said he woke up to a knife at his throat and the suspect telling him, "You're going to die."
The suspect took the victim's backpack, which included a cell phone and wallet, the victim said. The suspect was seen on a bicycle, headed east on Griffin Lane Southeast.
The grandfather told police his grandson is developmentally delayed, and that he often will meet new people and call them his best friends. The grandfather said his grandson is often used by these people to get money for drugs.
Although the victim said the suspect lives at "Hamburger Hill," a transient camp southeast of the Sleater-Kinney Road overpass, police found Harry in the area of Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast and Golf Club Road Southeast.
The victim identified Harry after he was detained. Police didn't find a backpack, but said they did find two knives.
