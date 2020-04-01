The YMCA of Greater Seattle is considering purchasing a large plot of undeveloped land on Mineral Lake and developing it into a year-round campsite, according to documents obtained by The Chronicle.
The Mineral Lake camp would become part of the YMCA of Greater Seattle’s regional youth and family camp system, joining Camp Orkila on Orcas Island and Camp Colman on the Key Peninsula.
“Though the camps are part of YMCA of Greater Seattle, these camps serve youth from all over Washington State from all backgrounds and walks of life,” the proposal reads.
A presubmission package was sent by the YMCA to the Lewis County Planning Department that outlines the nonprofit organization’s plan to develop a 2,118-acre campsite.
A conference was scheduled for Thursday between various applicable Lewis County agencies and departments and representatives of the YMCA of Greater Seattle, but was canceled due to coronavirus precautions.
In lieu of the meeting, Lewis County Permit Center spokesperson Mollie Hurt said the respective agencies and departments that would have been in attendance at the conference will submit their comments and questions about the proposal. Those comments will be gathered and sent back to the YMCA of Greater Seattle on April 9.
According to the proposal, the camp would be developed in three phases over a period of 20 years due to “capital costs and complex funding strategies” for a campsite of this magnitude.
The first phase would span from this year to 2021 in which the organization would come up with a master plan, seek land use approval and permits and construct site improvements to support the leave-no-trace primitive camping program that will support 12 campers.
Then in phase two, spanning from 2022 to 2027, the proposal states the camp will gradually increase to a capacity of 200 campers and 50 staff members while constructing infrastructure for permanent camp facilities and recreational facilities including a lodge, dock, trails, rope course and fields, according to the proposal.
Finally, in phase three, which stretches from 2027 to 2040, the camp will expand to its full capacity of 400 campers with 100 staff members as permanent facilities are constructed.
When phase three is fully completed, the campsite will have approximately 47 buildings — a 9,000-square-foot lodge, six 2,000-square-foot program shelters and classrooms, 32 600-square-foot camper cabins, five 2,000-square-foot staff houses and two 2,000-square-foot utility buildings.
According to the proposal, more information is needed from civil and geotechnical engineers to determine the best locations to build on within the site, but currently, the YMCA has used the available information they have to estimate “development zones” for the most suitable locations to be built on within the property.
The proposal also states all buildings and site improvements will meet applicable fire protection and life safety standards and vehicular access points will be designed for fire apparatus and emergency vehicles.
YMCA of Greater Seattle has not yet determined how big the proposed campsite would be. The area of the camp could range from a 500-acre portion of the property or the full 2,118 acres, according to the proposal.
The property, which is owned by Forecastle Timber, extends around the northern half of Mineral Lake covering approximately 9,500 feet of lake frontage, extends to the Nisqually river that runs adjacent to the property’s northern border and is bordered by Mineral Hill Road to the west and Mineral Creek to the east, according to a map included in the YMCA’s presubmission package.
The property is currently used for timber production and harvesting and has historically been used as a source for gravel to use on private access and forest roads, according to the proposal.
