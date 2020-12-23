Citizens of Winlock and surrounding communities have been doing some last-minute holiday shopping at the Winlock Farmer’s Market which is stocked by 20 local crafty vendors.
Bonita Aadland, one of the vendors and volunteers that keeps the market running said that it’s been a busy last few days. She said she enjoys seeing all of the local talent and creativity that is collected and displayed at the indoor farmers market.
“I make hats but my biggest seller is my jams and pickles,” Aadland said.
She grows all of the ingredients to make cherry rhubarb, strawberry, raspberry, mixed berry and peach jams that are sold at the market.
Items for sale and on display on Tuesday afternoon included Christmas decorations, knitted hats and blankets, handmade soaps, jewelry, macrame plant hangers, wood birdhouses and honey collected by local beekeepers.
“People are full of talent,” Aadland said looking around the room.
Joselynn Petrey, a Toledo resident, is a crafter and seamstress who makes aprons, handbags, cloaks, baby blankets, masks and other items.
“My grandmother taught me how to sew when I was a little girl and that’s what I like to do,” Petrey said. “My kids inspire me — I was at the point where I either had to go back to work or I had to start my business.”
It was at that point when she found out she was pregnant with her second child so she decided to start her businesses which would allow her more time to stay home with her kids.
“It was like standing at the edge of a cliff and everything is all foggy and you don’t know if there’s going to be something on the other side — you just have to trust that something is there and jump,” she said.
Almost four years later, Petrey is still supporting herself with her work as a seamstress and is glad she decided to make the jump.
Winlock citizen Larry Enquist makes metal artwork for homes and gardens and Aadland said his creations using horseshoes are some of the most popular items at the market.
Retiree David Hasen, another artist based in Winlock, crafts birdhouses out of wood and donates all of the profits to a charity called “Heart to Heart” which helps to get children in a Honduras orphanage Christmas gifts.
The Winlock Farmers Market’s last day of the year was Wednesday, but they will reopen within the first few weeks of the new year. It is located at 202 First St. in Winlock. If local artists, creators, or vendors would like to join the market, sign up sheets are available inside, at the front desk.
