West Thurston Fire Authority Adds Wildfire Fighting Tools

West Thurston Regional Fire Authority recently took delivery on the first of four retrofitted wildland fire trucks equipped with a remote controlled nozzle allowing the driver to spray water on a fire from inside the truck’s cab.
“The new wildland fire remote control monitor will allow our firefighters to engage fire much more quickly,” said Operations Fire Chief Robert W. Scott in a news release.
The project is being completed by the Spokane-based General Fire.
The second of four units is scheduled for completion this week. All four should be in service by the end of June, according to the West Thurston RFA.
