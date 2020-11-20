Chinook and coho salmon returns to the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery have been higher than expected, leading the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife to increase retention limits on those fish through the end of the year.
The daily limit of hatchery Chinook and coho has been increased to a daily limit of six, and up to three adults retained on the Cowlitz River from the mouth to the posted markers below the Barrier Dam.
“Chinook and coho salmon returns to the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery have been above levels needed to meet broodstock collection goals for the Cowlitz Hatchery Chinook and coho programs. Modifying coho fisheries on this river will provide additional fishing opportunities while still meeting program goals,” according to a news release from the WDFW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.