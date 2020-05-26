The top 25 students each from the class of 2020 in Centralia and W.F. West High Schools will be honored Thursday night in a radio broadcast, rather than a formal event, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The students and their scholarships will be announced beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday night on KELA/KMNT.
The students and scholarships will again be announced at 8:30 a.m. Friday on Let’s Talk About It on KELA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.