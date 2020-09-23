The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Scarlett’s Sunshine on Sudden Unexpected Death Act on Tuesday, which was introduced by Congresswoman Jamie Herrera Beutler, Rep. Gwen Moore and Tom Cole.
“This bill will provide critical support for advocates and families impacted by Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) and Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC),” stated the press release from Herrera Beutler’s office.
The bill aims to improve data collection and death scene investigations in cases of death categorized as SUDC or SUID by providing grants to nonprofits, states and municipalities.
“The United States has one of the highest infant mortality rates among other developed nations and this legislation is a crucial first step in addressing this crisis,” states the press release from Herrera Beutler office.
The legislation will help promote safe sleep practices for infants and children to help prevent these deaths.
“I’ve heard one too many heartbreaking stories from parents who have lost a child due to SIDS, which are unbearable losses to these families,” Herrera Beutler said. “I’m pleased the House approved this critical, bipartisan legislation today that aims to help identify possible causes to sudden and unexpected deaths among children and infants and prevent other families from experiencing these terrible tragedies.”
In the United States there are about 3,500 sudden unexpected infant death and 400 sudden unexpected child deaths each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
