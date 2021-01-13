Residential Structure Fire

Firefighters clear a building following a residential structure fire on Palmer Lane SE in Tenino on Tuesday.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

While there were no human injuries, two pets, a cat and a turtle, were lost in a house fire north of Tenino on Tuesday morning. 

The fire started in the garage and then spread to the main structure, according to S.E. Thurston Fire Authority Chief Mark King. The cause of the fire is still unknown. 

A man watches as smoke billows out of residence following a structure fire on Palmer Lane SE in Tenino Tuesday morning.

S.E. Thurston Fire Authority received the call for a single-story structure fire on Palmer Lane at 8:26 a.m. South Thurston Fire, Thurston Fire District 17, Lacey Fire District 3 and East Olympia Fire District 6 also responded. 

Crews cleared the scene at 11:45 a.m. The entire structure was declared a total loss. 

A house is seen following a fire on Palmer Lane SE in Tenino on Tuesday.
Water is sprayed through the roof of a house following a residential structure fire on Palmer Lane SE in Tenino on Tuesday.
Emergency crews block the northbound lane of State Route 507 near Tenino as they respond to a residential structure fire on Palmer Lane SE, Tuesday morning.
Firefighters clear a building following a residential structure fire on Palmer Lane SE in Tenino on Tuesday.

 

