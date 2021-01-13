While there were no human injuries, two pets, a cat and a turtle, were lost in a house fire north of Tenino on Tuesday morning.
The fire started in the garage and then spread to the main structure, according to S.E. Thurston Fire Authority Chief Mark King. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
S.E. Thurston Fire Authority received the call for a single-story structure fire on Palmer Lane at 8:26 a.m. South Thurston Fire, Thurston Fire District 17, Lacey Fire District 3 and East Olympia Fire District 6 also responded.
Crews cleared the scene at 11:45 a.m. The entire structure was declared a total loss.
