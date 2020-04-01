The Thurston County Treasurer’s Office announced this week an extension on the due date for 2020 first half property tax payments from April 30 to June 1, 2020.
However, Thurston County Treasurer Jeff Gadman is requesting those who are financially able to make their 2020 first half property tax payment as early as possible to ensure funding for essential services.
“It’s a delicate balance trying to assist our property owners affected by this pandemic and ensure our local government operations have funding to continue serving our community. Property taxes paid on time will help us provide essential services in response to COVID-19 and help offset the revenue we don’t receive from those who cannot pay on time,” Gadman said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.