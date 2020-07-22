The Thurston County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a public hearing to take public testimony on a proposed draft of the Rochester Subarea Plan update, which is a part of the 2020-2021 Official Comprehensive Plan Amendment Docket.
A teleconference and video option will also be available.
The hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at Thurston County Courthouse Building 1, room 280.
Written comments can be submitted to Shannon Shula, Associate Planner, at Shannon.shula@co.thurston.wa.us no later than noon on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Comments can also be hand delivered or mail comments to: Thurston County Community Planning and Economic Development Department, Attention: Shannon Shula, Associate Planner, Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Olympia, WA 98502.
The Rochester Subarea Plan was last updated in 1996, according to Thurston County.
“The county held four open house events between 2018 and 2019, in addition to several other public outreach and community engagement activities with residents and businesses in the Rochester and Grand Mound communities. The Thurston County Planning Commission reviewed and held a public hearing on the draft update on January 8, 2020, and recommended approval of the updated Plan,” according to a news release from Thurston County.
