Dr. Namdar “Nami” Kazemi has joined the team of fellowship-trained and board-certified orthopaedic surgeons at Washington Orthopaedic Center.
Kazemi has extensive experience in treating complex shoulder injuries and all upper extremity conditions, according to a press release.
With the addition of Kazemi, the center now has six fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeons serving patients at their Olympia and Centralia clinics and the Ambulatory Surgery Center in Centralia.
Kazemi earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Maryland. He then spent a year at the National Institutes of Health conducting research in the field of biophysics. He attended George Washington University School of Medicine and earned his doctor of medicine degree. Kazemi completed one year of orthopaedic trauma research and five years of orthopaedic residency training at University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Ohio.
Kazemi then pursued a post-doctoral fellowship in shoulder and elbow surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. He studied under world-renowned shoulder surgeon Dr. Evan Flatow. His other mentors included internationally recognized surgeons Dr. Leesa Galatz, Dr. Michael Hausman and Dr. Bradford Parsons.
Kazemi has 12 years of professional clinical practice and has published more than 14 peer-reviewed articles, four book chapters and 12 poster presentations. He has lectured and presented at national orthopedic conferences and events. He currently serves as a reviewer for the Journal of Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, which is exclusively focused on treating injury and disease of the upper extremity. Kazemi continues to participate in orthopaedic research projects and has received grants to further his research.
Dr. Kazemi will begin seeing patients at both Washington Orthopaedic Center clinic locations in Centralia and Olympia starting in March.