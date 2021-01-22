A measure that would give parents the ability to choose the learning environment that best meets the needs of their children has been introduced in the state Legislature by state Rep. Vicki Kraft, R-Vancouver.
House Bill 1215 would establish the K-12 Education Scholarship Program in Washington state. The program would award up to $7,000 per student each school year to be used for costs related to private school or homeschool instruction.
“We've seen how students have been affected this past year from a lack of education choices. Students should be allowed to be in a learning environment that works for them. This year alone, more than 32,000 Washington families have pulled out of the public-school system as they find that traditional zip-code assigned schools are simply not working for their children," Kraft said in a release.
The new bill is similar to House Bill 2933 that Kraft introduced last year.
“Many parents are frustrated with the teachings of public schools and curricula, such as the new sex education mandate and new vaccination requirements, that do not reflect their values," Kraft said. "This bill will allow parents to be able to provide the best learning environment for their child, no matter what the circumstance.”
The Vancouver Republican said the bill would provide more flexibility and improve all options of education.
“If the public education system is a good option for kids, it seems logical that adding other choices should prove the merits of that option and create healthy competition. This has the possibility of improving education in every venue, whether it is public, private or homeschool," Kraft said.
According to the release, House Bill 1215 has been referred to the House Education Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.