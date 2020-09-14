The Southwest Washington Fairgrounds in Chehalis are available to house livestock of individuals fleeing forest fires currently ravaging the west coast.
“We’re just kind of standing by,” Fair and Events Manager Tamara Hayes told county commissioners Monday.
County officials were preparing the fair grounds last week, but no animals are being housed yet as the need hasn’t arisen, according to Hayes. She said the fairgrounds have been approved to open at 25 percent capacity as an animal sanctuary in order to maintain enough space to respond to potential fires.
According to County Commissioner Edna Fund, community members have already been reaching out, offering to volunteer or donate feed.
