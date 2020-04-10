Republican Port of Longview Commissioner to Run for Senate in Washington’s 19th District

Port of Longview Commissioner Jeff Wilson has announced his intention to run as a Republican to represent Washington’s 19th District in the state Senate.
The 19th District is currently represented by Sen. Dean Takko, D-Longview.
“This pandemic reminds us just how important it is to have competent leadership in state government, and how important it is to connect with our neighbors,” Wilson stated in a news release. “We know that the nation is likely to fall into a recession if people cannot get safely back to work. Who leads District 19 and the state out of this crisis matters, and we need people with business, government, and relationship experience to bring people and solutions together to ensure our state, particularly rural communities, is not left behind.”
Wilson states that his priority as a senator would be to represent rural Washingtonians in Olympia. Wilson’s website states that his priorities are fiscal responsibility, economic growth and transparency in government.
