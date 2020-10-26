Construction for the replacement of the 13th Street overpass in Chehalis is ahead of schedule by a couple of days and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) estimated that the project will be complete before Thanksgiving.
The northbound span of the overpass had to be replaced after it was hit by a truck with an over-height load in October of 2019. The 13th Street overpass was struck again in February of 2020 by a commercial vehicle.
“Bridge crews examined the bridge and determined that when the over height load struck the bridge it caused significant structural damage to two of the girders. Due to the extent of the structural damage, it was determined that the entire northbound span must be replaced,” the WSDOT stated on its website.
Construction on the bridge replacement began on Oct. 5 and the overpass has been closed to traffic and pedestrians since then. The project costs an estimated $1 million, according to WSDOT.
Celeste Dimichina, Communications Consultant and Media Relations at WSDOT, said that there have been no delays in the construction process and contractors a couple of days ahead of schedule. On Friday, Oct. 23, WSDOT crews poured the concrete for the bridge deck.
“The concrete for the sidewalks is scheduled to be poured next week,” said Dimichina on Monday.
More information on the project can be found at http://wsdot.wa.gov/projects/i5/13th-st-bridge/home.
