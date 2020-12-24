Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, announced this week his assignments on committees for the 2021 Legislative session, scheduled to begin this month.
Walsh has been selected as the lead Republican representatives on the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee, which considers constitutional law, anti-discrimination and other legal matters.
Rep. Elect Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, has also been selected to join that committee, as announced earlier this week.
Walsh, re-elected to represent the 20th district in November, will also serve as the assistant ranking member on the House Education Committee and the State Government and Tribal Affairs Committee.
"I'm excited about being asked to help lead this important House committee. The COVID outbreaks will forever mark the year 2020 and have a profound effect on K-12 education in the state of Washington," Walsh said. "I look forward to working with teachers, administrators, parents, employers and other interested parties to improve the K-12 education we provide to this state's students. Because, when it comes to education, our kids come first."
Walsh will also continue as a member on the House Transportation Committee.
"I'm glad to be returning to this critical House committee, where I hope to help maintain, preserve and expand Washington's transportation infrastructure without adding additional tax burdens on the working people of the state," Walsh said in a prepared statement.
