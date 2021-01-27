Lewis County residents have until Monday, Feb. 1, to register for the upcoming special election online, at a drivers’ license location or via mail. If materials are sent by mail, they must be received by Feb. 1.
Election day, Feb. 9, is the last day to register or update your address in-person at the auditor’s office at 351 NW North St. in Chehalis. Updates can’t be processed for residents who have already returned their ballot.
The auditor’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m and can assist individuals with disabilities. Mail-in registration forms can be found at post office locations, libraries and school district offices, or residents can register online at votewa.gov.
Questions can be directed to 360-740-1278. On the ballot this special election are several levies for local fire and school districts.
Washington State Corrections Secretary Steve Sinclair Announces Retirement
By The Seattle Times
Washington Department of Corrections Secretary Steve Sinclair will retire in May, capping a three-decade career that began as a correctional officer and ended with him running the state prison system for the past four years.
Sinclair announced his planned departure in an email to DOC employees Tuesday morning, calling it a “difficult decision, but one that I believe is best for me and my family.”
His decision comes as DOC faces burgeoning COVID-19 infections at multiple prisons, with widespread quarantines in effect. Ten incarcerated people