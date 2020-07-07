The Port of Centralia announced Tuesday that port commissioner Dan Keahey had resigned.
Keahey was first elected to the port commission in 2008.
“Over Commissioner Keahey’s tenure, the port has seen tremendous growth siting companies such as UNFI, Lineage Logistics, Who Dat Towers, Stihl NW, and Zev Technologies,” a press release from the port states.
Keahey was previously a member of the Centralia City Council.
“Commissioner Keahey has been a tremendous asset to the Port of Centralia and has exemplified what it takes to be a successful Port commissioner,” said port executive director Kyle Heaton in a statement. “The port has been truly fortunate to have Commissioner Keahey’s knowledge and expertise over the past decade.”
The port will begin the process of appointing a replacement in the coming days. For more information go to www.portofcentralia.com.
