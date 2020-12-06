Protesters in Olympia

Protesters hold flags and signs in front of the Washington State Capitol on Saturday in Olympia.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

Demonstrators gathered at the Capitol in Olympia on Saturday for an event dubbed the “Re-Open WA Rally.”

The event was hosted by Republican 17th Legislative State Rep. Vicki Kraft.

“The purpose of this rally is to give the people of Washington state a united voice and grassroots platform to share the realities of their challenges with the ongoing shutdown in a peaceful way with the governor, Democrat majority and Republican minority legislators in Olympia in accordance with the U.S. Constitution, 1st Amendment,” Kraft said in a prepared statement.

The rally included faith leaders, veterans, parents and small business owners, among others.

There was an area designated for those wishing to attend with masks and social distancing.

"Those who tend to be more susceptible to flu, colds, infection, etc. may decide it in their best interest not to join for this event in person,” according to the press release announcing the rally.

The event was similar to others that have been held at the Capitol since the start of the pandemic and associated restrictions put in place by Gov. Jay Inslee.

Signs are held that read, ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Are Exempt From Liability’ in front of the Temple of Justice on Saturday in Olympia.

Attendees were critical of Inslee’s handling of the health crisis.

Inslee last month announced sweeping orders that reduced capacity for businesses and ended in-person services at bars and restaurants as the number of new COVID-19 cases continued to surge across the state.

While Saturday’s event was peaceful, there were clashes afterwards in downtown Olympia with black-clad protesters who appeared to burn flags and signs while exchanging words and punches with conservative demonstrators. One man was arrested after firing a gun, though there were no injuries.

Crowds gather at the steps of the Washington State Capitol in Olympia to the lockdown on Saturday.
Pastor Sung Han speaks from a podium during a protest at the Washington State Capitol on Saturday.
An area specifically for social distancing and masks is posted at the steps of the Washington State Capitol on Saturday during a protest.
A woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty sports a ‘Q’ on her chest as she mingles during a ‘Re-Open WA’ protest in Olympia on Saturday.
Vicki Kraft introduces a student athlete to speak at the podium during a protest at the Washington State Capitol on Saturday in Olympia.
Jessica Bruning, of Union High School, smiles as she speaks from a podium advocating for students and student athletes of Washington at the State Capitol in Olympia on Saturday.
Vicki Kraft hosts a ‘ReOpen WA Rally’ at the Washington State Capitol on Saturday in Olympia.
A sign reads, ‘My body my choice!’ during a protest at the Washington State Capitol on Saturday in Olympia.
Protesters hold signs and flags in front of the Washington State Capitol on Saturday in Olympia.
Signs are held on the steps of the Washington State Capitol on Saturday in Olympia.
Flags, signs, and semi-automatic rifles were brought to a ‘Re-Open WA’ protest in Olympia on Saturday.
Jessica Bruning, of Union High School, smiles as she exchanges a hug after making a speech advocating for students and student athletes of Washington at the State Capitol in Olympia on Saturday.
Crowds gather at the steps of the Washington State Capitol in Olympia to protest school closures, the lockdown, and a multitude of other reasons on Saturday.
Crowds gather at the steps of the Washington State Capitol in Olympia to protest school closures, the lockdown, and a multitude of other reasons on Saturday.
Robert J. Sutherland, a member of the Washington State House of Representatives, speaks during a protest in Olympia on Saturday.
A woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty pets goats during a ‘Re-Open WA’ protest in Olympia on Saturday.
Student athletes also showed up to protest for reopening Washington at the State Capitol on Saturday in Olympia.
One man is in custody for felony assault after he fired a shot during a protest in downtown Olympia on Saturday.
A flag is burned during an anti-fascist event across the street from the Washington State Capitol on Saturday.
A window is seen smashed and the words, ‘loser’ written across a Loren Culp sign on a truck parked near the Washington State Capitol on Saturday as protesters stand off.
Protesters stand off after a window was smashed on a truck parked near the Washington State Capitol on Saturday.
A prop guillotine with, ‘ACAB’ written on it, is brought to a anti-fascist protest in Olympia on Saturday.
A man yells at pedestrians while sporting a semi-automatic rifle after shots rang out in downtown Olympia on Saturday.
Washington State Patrol watch from atop bicycles as protesters clash along Capitol Way South in Olympia on Saturday.
A man stomps out a burning flag while sporting a ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ hoodie as protesters have a stand-off in Olympia on Saturday along Capitol Way South.
Protesters have a stand-off in Olympia on Saturday along Capitol Way South.
Bear mace, flag poles, and other weapons were used as protesters clashed in Olympia on Saturday.

