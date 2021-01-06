The Southwest Washington Food Hub is hosting an informational session for food producers interested in selling through its cooperative Tuesday, Jan. 12, on Zoom.
The value-added producer outreach session is to help the food hub learn more about serving regional food manufacturers and finding businesses interested in selling through the hub’s online platform.
The food hub, based out of Tumwater, aims to be the most robust regional sales platform for locally-sourced ingredients and value-added products in Southwest Washington. Producers are asked to attend this meeting and learn how they can expand their markets through the Southwest Washington Food Hub.
The food hub, launched in 2020, is a farmer-owned cooperative focused on sourcing products from Thurston, Lewis, Grays Harbor, Pierce and Mason counties. The cooperative is committed to developing new markets for local farmers and value-add processors, and provides an online ordering platform, aggregation, packing and delivery services.
The Southwest Washington Food Hub is a project the Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) supports in its Regional Agriculture Development (RAD) efforts. The EDC is leading efforts to support agricultural business viability and building a more resilient regional food supply chain.
The Thurston EDC is working to build a vibrant agricultural economy sustained by diverse and high-value markets, access to necessary infrastructure for production, distribution and marketing and living wages.
“We are working toward growing and processing more food within our region for distribution to the people of our region and beyond,” the Thurston EDC said in a press release.
Food hub development, marketing and sales is supported by the Northwest Agriculture Business Center, Thurston WSU Extension, Pacific Mountain Workforce Council and Thurston Economic Development Council.
Join the Southwest Washington Food Hub for an informational session from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12. For the Zoom link or more information, email the Southwest Washington Food Hub at: info@swwafoodhub.com.
