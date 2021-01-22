An online voters’ guide, voter registration status, ballot status and instructions on how to obtain a replacement ballot are four new features added to the VoteWa website in response to the Feb. 9 special election.
Lewis County does not produce a local voters’ pamphlet, but now an online voters’ guide is available at: www.votewa.gov. A voter can access the VoteWA website by logging in with their name and date of birth. When logging in, voters will be able to view measures they are eligible to vote on. A generic voters’ guide listing all measures in the election is available at https://elections.lewiscountywa.gov.
Online voters’ guide:
• Select “Current election,” then “Voters’ Guide” and then “Search.”
• If a candidate statement has been submitted, click on the candidate’s name to view their statement. Click the back button to go back to the list of candidates.
• If there is a measure on the ballot, select “Measure heading.”
Voter registration status:
• If an individual is not a registered voter, a message will appear giving them the opportunity to register. Select “Register to vote” and follow the step-by-step instructions.
• If an individual is already registered and an address update needs to be made, select “Voter registration,” then “Update my name or address” and follow the step-by-step instructions.
Ballot status:
• Select “My ballot” then “Ballot status” to see if your ballot has been received in the office and accepted for tabulation.
Replacement ballot:
• For a replacement ballot, select “My Ballot” then “Online Ballot.” The ballot can be marked online and then printed, or printed first and marked by hand. A declaration will also print, which the voter must sign and return with their ballot. The ballot envelope must be postmarked by Election Day or in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
For any questions, please call the Elections Department at the Lewis County Auditor’s Office: 360-740-1278, 360-740-1164 or toll free within Lewis County at 1-800-562-6130, ext. 1278 or 1164.
