The Napavine School District is offering a free meal program for any child in the community that is 18 years old or younger at the Napavine Elementary School — 209 E Park Street in Napavine.
Students that are enrolled in the Napavine School District can pick up their meals at the closed enrolled site at the Napavine Middle/High School.
The free meal program will be operating from Oct. 1, 2020, to June 11, 2021.
More information on the free meal program can be found by calling the Napavine School District at 360-262-3303.
