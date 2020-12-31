Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System announced on Wednesday, Dec. 30, it had acquired an ownership interest in Capital Medical Center in Olympia.
The 107-bed hospital, located at 3900 Capital Mall Drive, will be renamed MultiCare Capital Medical Center. The transition in ownership is not expected to affect service to patients.
The announcement was made in a news release from MultiCare Health System, a not-for-profit health care organization which operates 10 hospitals throughout Washington state, mostly in the Seattle, Tacoma and Spokane areas. The transaction, the company said, will expand its ability to meet the health care needs of South Puget Sound communities and the Pacific Northwest.
“Capital Medical Center is an important part of the Thurston County community, and we are looking forward to working with the employees and providers in the area to improve the health of the South Sound region,” Bill Robertson, president and CEO of MultiCare Health System, said in a statement.
“MultiCare has been in Thurston County for 30 years and adding Capital Medical Center to our family is the natural next step in our journey to expand access to care and services. Together, we will contribute to the health and vitality of the community in Thurston County and across Washington state.”
MutliCare Health System says it currently operates 18 clinics in Thurston County, including multispecialty clinics, Indigo Urgent Care centers and Mary Bridge Children’s clinics.
The hospital was previously owned by Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, a nationwide health care facilities operator which has hospitals and clinics in the Tri-Cities area and Lewiston, Idaho, according to its website. Capital Medical Center was the group’s only Western Washington-based operation.
MultiCare Capital Medical Center was originally opened in 1985, and currently serves communities in Olympia and Thurston, Lewis, Mason, and Grays Harbor counties.
The transaction, MultiCare says, is expected to be seamless for the hospital’s patients and staff.
“There should be no disruptions to care, and patients will continue to access services from the Capital Medical Center providers they know and trust,” the news release read.
