In addition to primary elections for local and state offices and the Centralia School District’s replacement operations levy, two fire districts will have levies on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot.
Lewis County Fire District 3 in Mossyrock is proposing a levy lid lift for its emergency medical services levy. The current EMS levy collects $0.3679 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
If passed, the proposition on the Aug. 4 ballot would raise that to $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed value beginning in 2021.
Lewis County Fire District 15 in Winlock is asking voters to renew its EMS levy at $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed value for six years beginning in 2021.
For more information about the Aug. 4 primary, go to elections.lewiscountywa.com.
