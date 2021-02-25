Water Rescue

Scott Weinert reaches his hand out before pulling a man to safety out of the Skookumchuck River on Thursday in Centralia.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jared@chronline.com

A man was rescued from the Skookumchuck River Thursday afternoon when his kayak overturned, leaving him stranded in the cold water.

The man struggled to reach a small island in the middle of the river and then called 911 to request assistance because he was “cold and weak” from being in the river. He said he did not believe he could safely make it back to shore, said Capt. Scott Weinert of Riverside Fire Authority, who responded to the call at approximately 1:06 p.m. along with the Centralia Police Department.

The man was successfully rescued and suffered no apparent physical injuries, but was transferred to Providence Centralia Hospital for further evaluation.

The rescue occurred in the area of the river that passes behind Riverside Nursing and Rehab Center and Goodwill, southwest of Harrison Avenue. 

Water Rescue

First responders use ropes to help a man up the bank of the Skookumchuck River during a water rescue near the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Centralia on Thursday.
Water Rescue

Water Rescue

First responders tie ropes to trees during a water rescue as they attempt to help a man cross a section of the Skookumchuck River on Thursday in Centralia.
Water Rescue

First responders and medical personel from Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center help a man dry off after he was helped during a water rescue in the Skookumchuck River in Centralia on Thursday.
Water Rescue

A man uses ropes from first responders to wade across the Skookumchuck River during a water rescue on Thursday in Centralia.
Water Rescue

Members of Riverside Fire Authority posted up along the bank of the Skookumchuck during a water rescue in Centralia on Thursday.