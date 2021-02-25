A man was rescued from the Skookumchuck River Thursday afternoon when his kayak overturned, leaving him stranded in the cold water.
The man struggled to reach a small island in the middle of the river and then called 911 to request assistance because he was “cold and weak” from being in the river. He said he did not believe he could safely make it back to shore, said Capt. Scott Weinert of Riverside Fire Authority, who responded to the call at approximately 1:06 p.m. along with the Centralia Police Department.
The man was successfully rescued and suffered no apparent physical injuries, but was transferred to Providence Centralia Hospital for further evaluation.
The rescue occurred in the area of the river that passes behind Riverside Nursing and Rehab Center and Goodwill, southwest of Harrison Avenue.