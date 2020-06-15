Local advocates of Referendum 90, an effort that would allow Washington voters to decide whether the state’s new comprehensive sex education law stays or gos, have a reason to celebrate.
Parents For Safe Schools, a coalition of organizations that believe the law, known as Senate Bill 5395, steps too far at too early an age among other reasons, announced they submitted more than 266,000 signatures to the Washington Secretary of State’s office.
For R-90 to go to a vote in November, it only needed 129,811 signatures from registered voters, or four percent of the voting turnout from the state’s previous gubernatorial election. Parents For Safe Schools was able to secure more than double the signatures required, likely ensuring that even if some of the signatures were not valid, that the referendum will go to a vote.
Parents For Safe Schools announced the 266,000-plus signatures as a record for a Washington state referendum.
Several Lewis County citizens led the local efforts to get petitions signed by setting up drive-through signing events, reaching out to friends and family and passing on blank petitions in hopes that a friend could rally support within his or her own family.
Kelsi Hamilton, a Lewis County resident who said she focused most of her petition signing recruitment around Centralia and the South Thurston County area, estimated that she was able to turn in about 1,000 signatures to Parents For Safe Schools from just the events she attended and organized.
“I think it says that our legislature wasn’t listening to their constituents,” Hamilton said about the support R-90 has received thus far. “Parents do care about this and they don’t believe that this curriculum or mandate is appropriate.”
Hamilton said since late May — when the total amount of signatures Parents For Safe Schools had collected was hovering around 73,000 — nothing had really changed in her efforts. She was still organizing drive-through signing events to keep the support up in the same way she had.
But something flipped and signatures started to pour in.
“We just kept the momentum up the entire time and didn’t stop, the mentality was every signature mattered,” Hamilton said. “I was shocked when I saw it was 266,000.”
Out in East Lewis County, Heather McKenzie adopted the drive-through signing events idea that Hamilton was employing and brought it to her neck of the woods in Packwood.
McKenzie noted that while locals made up a good chunk of her signatures, she also capitalized on the visitors who were getting out of the city and heading toward East Lewis County to rent a cabin or stay at a summer home. McKenzie said people visiting from Tacoma to Bellingham were also signing her petitions too.
But for McKenzie, simply handing out a blank petition and telling the person to ask family and friends to sign it proved to be the most effective way to gather signatures.
“One person had 14 (signatures) on hers, another had five, another had seven, another person had filled it up and needed another,” McKenzie said. “So that multiplied it out really quickly.”
At just one drive-through event McKenzie said she was able to hand out 50 blank petitions to people who said they would try and get family and friends on board.
Because of this tactic, it made it hard to give an accurate estimate of how many signatures she was able to secure. But she was inclined to believe that the number had to be somewhere in the thousands.
With the petitions turned in to the Secretary of State’s office and R-90 likely going to a vote, what is next for these advocates?
Two things, says Hamilton. One would be to continue to educate voters on why they believe the comprehensive sex education law is a “really bad law.”
Second, is to get more people registered to vote, an issue Hamilton came across while getting signatures for petitions.
“It’s still surprising to me how many people I talk to that aren’t registered to vote,” Hamilton said.
