Chehalis Scout Troop 373 is hosting a “Fill the Scout Van Challenge” from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, in the Walmart parking lot in Chehalis.
Donations for the Chehalis Food Bank and Toys for Tots will be collected by scouts in uniform to fill a 15 passenger white scout van.
