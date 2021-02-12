In an effort to increase engagement in local government and encourage Lewis County citizens to run for office, two local politicians have put together a five-part series of talks called “Learn, Run, Serve: Your Campaign Skillup.”
Centralia City Councilor Kelly Smith Johnston and Port of Centralia Commissioner Julie Shaffley describe the series of virtual sessions as nonpartisan, free to the public and available via Zoom. The first sessions begin on March 15 and continue on the Monday of each week through April 12, each taking place from 7 to 9 p.m.
“(Shaffley) and I have developed a five-part series,” Smith Johnston said. “It is essentially a training to help people who are considering running for office to know more about how to do that. It’s designed to be nonpartisan.”
On March 15, the first session of the series, Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman will discuss “Know Your Why: Setting the Foundation” when deciding to run for public office, followed by Scott Haley with the Public Disclosure Commission discussing “Know Your How: Filing Dos and Don’ts” on March 22.
On March 26, Chad and Coralee Taylor, owners of The Silver Agency and The Chronicle, will cover “Know Your Who: Voter Engagement.” In session four, on April 5, Carolyn Brock, chair of the Lewis County Democrats, Brandon Svenson, chair of the Lewis County Republicans and Winlock mayor, and Joe Fenbert, former White Pass School Board member, will discuss “Know Your Community: Community Engagement.”
For the fifth and final session of the “Learn, Run, Serve: Your Campaign Skillup,” former state representative and current Lewis Economic Development Council Executive Director Richard DeBolt and Lewis County Superior Court Judge Andrew Toynbee will talk about “Know Your You: Your Personal Brand” on April 12.
“We hope people will consider participating. We really want to encourage involvement in local government. We think that our communities are strengthened when more people get engaged and involved and we encourage people to see this as possible,” Smith Johnston said.
Individuals interested in participating in “Learn, Run, Serve: Your Campaign Skillup” can register by emailing learnrunserve@gmail.com.