Containment for the Cold Creek Fire was at 75% as some fire crews prepare to depart Thursday.
The fire started Sept. 14 near the White Pass summit. It was 564 acres, with minimal spread on Wednesday. U.S. Highway 12, a major east-west corridor for the state, reopened Monday afternoon.
Officials said traffic volume has returned to almost normal but drivers should still use caution with firefighters still working throughout the area. Standing trees, burnt trees and vegetation, and possibly even live flame will continue to be visible from the roadway.
Forest Service spokesperson Heather Appelhof said the total of 210 personnel would likely decrease by Friday as out-of-area crews head out to other fires or home for rest. She doesn't expect any more growth, despite a shifting wind mostly from the west predicted to include gusts up to 25 miles per hour on Thursday and 30 miles per hour on Friday.
More rain is in the forecast this weekend before warmer weather arrives next week.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. Command will be turned over to the Naches Ranger District mid-day Thursday, officials said.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management removed all evacuation notices Tuesday. A Level 2 (be set) notice had covered the area around Rimrock and Clear lakes.
