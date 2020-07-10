The Lewis County Auditor’s Office announced that on Wednesday it plans to mail 50,238 ballots to registered voters in Lewis County. An additional 409 military and overseas ballots were mailed June 19.
Ballots should begin arriving in mailboxes the week of July 20 through 24. If ballot packets have not been received ten (10) days after the above mailing date, voters may receive a replacement ballot by calling the elections department at 740-1164, 740-1278 or toll free within Lewis County at 1-800-562-6130 ext. 1164 or ext. 1278; appearing in person between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day; or by going online to www.votewa.gov.
Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
In lieu of mailing, voters are encouraged to deposit their ballots early into any ballot drop box to ensure the ballot is counted. Drop box locations are open 18 days prior to every election.
Ballot drop box locations and additional election information can be found online at elections.lewiscountywa.gov.
