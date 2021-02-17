Lewis County’s Washington State University Extension Office is looking to expand its food supply and education programs to more schools and food banks, with ideas including farm to food programs, cooking demonstrations and gardening programs.
On Tuesday, Elizabeth Stratton from the extension office told county commissioners that grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture could help fund a farm to food program, which would be a partnership with the Lewis County Food Bank Coalition. The idea is to buy produce directly from local farms to provide to emergency food programs.
“It’s really exciting. We’re just going to support them and see how that can develop,” Stratton said. “Our goal this year is just to expand our reach.”
The initiative falls under the office’s SNAP-Ed program, which aims to encourage healthy choices among families who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). According to Stratton, 34% of Lewis County families are eligible for the program.
Expanding their SNAP-Ed’s reach in 2021 could also include cooking demonstrations at local food pantries — something Stratton says has been a big hit in other locations. The program has also done cooking demonstrations at local farmers markets, boosting vendors’ sales while showing customers how to utilize more niche healthy foods.
“Sometimes people don’t know what to do with dry beans or other healthier things, so we can kind of make them more appealing,” she said.
Expanding the program to more food banks would likely require volunteers, as only three people — Stratton, Melissa Davis and Amanda Musser Leoni — spearhead the SNAP-Ed program in Lewis County.
Previously, SNAP-Ed has created cooking videos featuring local chefs to showcase how to use vegetables and other healthy foods in everyday meals.
This year, the program is also looking to expand their educational programs in public schools.
“One of the sad things about the pandemic is that we weren’t able to do one of my favorite things, which is teach our Food Smarts curriculum in elementary schools,” Musser Leoni said. “Kids love it, and I can tell it’s beneficial when I teach the curriculum because kids are so excited.”
Before the pandemic, SNAP-Ed had reached hundreds of elementary-aged kids with the curriculum. During the lessons, Musser Leoni teaches kids about things such as processed versus whole foods, and sugar intake.
“We actually show them what a gram of sugar looks like. It’s a really awesome visual and they were always amazed,” she said. “So just teaching kids how to read labels, simple things that they’ll be able to take with them for the rest of their lives and make healthy choices.”
Now, the SNAP-Ed program is looking to restart and expand some services to the Centralia School District. Musser Leoni said they hope to assess the need for a food pantry or school garden.
While Commissioner Lindsey Pollock mused about SNAP-Ed starting an after-school program to “perhaps relieve a little bit of burden” from parents struggling with childcare, Stratton said it’s not likely that the program could kick-start something like that on their own, given their already stretched staffing and budget.