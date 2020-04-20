The Lewis County Public Health & Social Services water lab has resumed operations, but has changed its public access procedures due to the county buildings closure orders.
Until further notice, requests for sample bottles must be made by calling 360-740-1222. No requests for sample bottles will be accepted in-person.
Sample bottle requests will be accepted by phone between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. All requests will be processed and available for the caller to pick up between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. the next day. During that time bottles will be available at the east entrance of the Health Department.
Coliform bacteria and nitrate sample bottles can be purchased by calling 360-740-1222 Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays. No calls are taken between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.. The fee for each test is $28.
