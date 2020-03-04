Lewis County residents shouldn’t be overly fearful, but they should be prepared in the wake of increased cases of COVID-19 in Washington, said John Abplanalp, Lewis County deputy director for Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Tuesday.
Abplanalp spoke to the Centralia Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon to offer a risk assessment of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as public health tools and non-pharmaceutical intervention measures being encouraged by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to slow the virus’ spreading.
On the second floor of O’Blarney’s Irish Pub in front of about 20 people, he gave a 45-minute presentation that struck a balance between informing folks to not be fearful in the face of COVID-19 but also strongly urging them to adhere to the recommendations provided by the DOH and CDC as well as staying up to date on all the latest information the two agencies provide.
Abplanalp began his presentation by giving a risk assessment for COVID-19 in Lewis County by explaining that community spreading has been confirmed in Washington state.
“In this case, what (community spreading) means is we have cases, we have folks who cannot trace a case back to China and cannot trace contact back to someone else that they know was exposed,” Abplanalp said. “We definitely expect cases to be diagnosed in Lewis County. And one thing to keep in mind that a vast majority of the people who get this virus will either experience no symptoms … or they will have mild cold or flu-like symptoms that they will be able to manage at home.”
A hot-button issue on the minds of many folks in attendance was where testing for COVID-19 was available in Lewis County. Abplanalp wanted to curtail anyone who feels they should get tested for precautionary reasons, though he acknowledges testing has been limited so far.
Regional Emergency Preparedness Manager for Providence Centralia Hospital Corey Nygaard echoed Abplanalp’s words to not rush to your hospitals to get tested for COVID-19 when you feel cold or flu-like symptoms.
“We have a very regimented intake process, screening process and working with the health department and the CDC we would only screen based on a very specific criteria,” Nygaard said in a phone call.
Up until very recently the only testing that had been done in the U.S. was by the CDC, and it was only until last Friday that the state Department of Health labs were able to begin testing, when they were able to run 26 tests for the whole state, Abplanalp said.
According to the DOH website, the public health laboratory in Shoreline has the capacity to test 100 people a day and is currently working on getting the University of Washington’s virology lab to begin testing as well.
They also acknowledge that although testing is becoming more broadly available, there are still limitations to public health and healthcare systems’ capacity to get as many samples as the WSDH would like.
“One thing to keep in mind is if we test more people we are going to find more cases,” Abplanalp added. “That doesn’t mean that there is more disease out there it just means we are able to diagnose it now so we fully anticipate the number of cases to expand pretty significantly.”
But as more testing is done, Abplanalp said the fatality rate of COVID-19 — which was estimated to be at 3.4 percent by the World Health Organization on Wednesday — could begin to shrink.
“We’re getting a better idea that this virus might not be as deadly as originally thought,” Abplanalp said. “Were slowly discovering that more and more people are asymptomatic or have low or mild symptoms.”
But no matter how wary you are of COVID-19, Abplanalp said an increase in practice of non-pharmaceutical interventions — washing your hands, disinfecting surfaces and door knobs — all the things that as Abplanalp puts it, “are the least exciting interventions, but this is really what’s going to take us through this,” is critical to slowing down the spreading.
Once COVID-19 is more wide-spread, which Abplanalp along with many public health officials expect to happen, there are preventative measures in place.
Centralia Providence Hospital has an alternative care facility plan that was tested just last year if COVID-19 spreads to the point where the hospital needs additional space, Nygaard said.
Public health tools like surveillance and disease investigation to monitor exposed people and trace where people have come in contact with the virus are being employed by the DOH and the CDC, Abplanalp said.
Lewis County has quarantine and isolation sites picked out, but Abplanalp reminds everyone that no one is going to be sent off to one of the sites unless they have no other place to quarantine or isolate themselves.
Additionally, voluntary isolation and quarantine measures are already underway across the state.
The DOH can use involuntary isolation and quarantines, but Abplanalp notes that it would be extraordinarily rare to do so.
Currently there are no antiviral medications or vaccinations available for COVID-19. Abplanalp said a rough estimate for when a vaccination would be ready is in a year to a year and a half. That is why he emphasizes the non-pharmaceutical measures because it is the first line of defense.
“Slowing the spread is going to help keep healthcare providers and hospital systems from being overwhelmed, it’s going to give us a chance to develop vaccines, it’s going to give us a chance to figure out what are the best antiviral medications as far as treatment, because right now we don’t really have anything,” Abplanalp said
