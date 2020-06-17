The Washington Poison Center recently announced the election of Ed Mund, emergency preparedness coordinator for Lewis County Public Health and Social Services, to its board of directors.
Mund has a 30-year history working in emergency medical services and is a volunteer for Riverside Fire Authority in Centralia.
Mund has been at Lewis County public health for eight years and his prior experience includes being a technical writer and author for EMS instruction and education, a volunteer firefighter and EMS first responder and being an active participant on numerous EMS committees and organizations.
“We welcome Ed and are honored to have him on our Board,” said Steve Burgon, JD, board president of the Washington Poison Center (WAPC). “He brings a wealth of public health and EMS experience to our organization and will serve as an important resource in allowing us to continue building our collaborative relationship with the EMS community. We look forward to his input and guidance in assisting local health jurisdictions and the state regarding public health issues including the current pandemic.”
Mund commented on why he volunteered to serve on the Washington Poison Center Board of Directors.
“My interest is bi-directional: be an EMS industry resource to WAPC while also helping WAPC raise awareness of its services available to the EMS community. In addition, I have a passion for building bridges between EMS, healthcare, and public health. WAPC serves an important role in all those groups and should be a part of any bridges built,” he said.
